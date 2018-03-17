Women’s History Month: The inspiration behind AfrikoPOP

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-"AfrikoPOP is modern West African dance and high intensity interval training set to an afro pop beat. It's a workout dance party,” said Founder Kasa Ananti.

You may be familiar with this African dance party hitting North Texas, but it's Kasa’s inspiration behind her entrepreneurial spirit that makes this story special.

"The inspiration is my first son, so in 2016, in July almost two years ago I was pregnant and I went into preterm labor in my 23 week pregnancy," she explained. "And a week later he died. And after he passed I started thinking about all of the things that I said I was gonna do but I was too afraid to do it which was my AfrikoPOP business."

At the end of 2016 Kasa launched her business.

"In January of 2017 I started my first class, me and two of my home girls and one person who saw the meet up," she said.

Now Kasa dances with upward of 30 to 40 people per class.

And while her business grows, so does her belly, again!

"It's been amazing this time around has been easier, I’ve learned how to slow down.”

While she's on maternity leave Kasa hopes to bring business opportunities to women to keep AfrikoPOP going.

"There's only one me and it's not just meant for me to do it alone I want to let women build and create their own business too," she said.

She’s using what motivates and inspires her, to do the same for others.

"Those boss women and some men make me feel like okay even through the hard times I know I’m here and I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing."

Join this boss girl's movement every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Klyde Warren Park for free.

32.779091 -96.800270