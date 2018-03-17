Storm Damage: Trump attorney seeks $20 million from Stormy Daniels for NDA violation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIAMI-Just when you thought the Stormy Daniels story would blow over, President Trump's attorney claims Daniels owes them $20 million for violating a non-disclosure agreement.

The court filing states that the porn star agreed to pay a million dollars if she breached the contract. Trump attorneys say she's done that at least 20 times since 2016.

Daniels’ attorney claims the nondisclosure agreement is not valid because trump didn't sign it himself.

You'll remember Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claimed she had an affair with Trump in 2006, a few months after Melania had given birth to their son.

An accusation the Trump team denies.

Trump's attorneys also want to change the jurisdiction of the case from state to federal court, a move that could play in Trump`s favor.

In a tweet Clifford’s attorney says quote “they are now attempting to remove this case to federal court in order to increase their chances that the matter will be decided in private arbitration, thus hiding the truth from the public.”

Hey, a storm usually weakens once it makes land, but it looks like this situation is about to get worse.