SPCA, North Texas Honda Deals host St. PAWtrick’s day event at Graffiti Arts Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- It's all about the arts and animals!

That's true, at least, as the SPCA kicked off it's helpful Honda pet adoption event.

"The SPCA of Texas was invited to host a pet adoption here at the Graffiti Arts Festival and it just so happened that the North Texas Honda Dealers were hosting their Helpful Honda Pet Adoptions in the month of March. So, we partner up with SPCA and so, we're here with them today. As I mentioned, we are not only here but at all of their locations as well as at Mutts Cantina. We are going to be matching adoption fees as a donation to the SPCA," Lauren Kay of the North Texas Honda Dealers said.

"It's gorgeous out here. The Graffiti Arts festival is a really fun place; beautiful containers that people are using for offices and now a little bit of a festival for St. Paddy's day".

"Well the shipping containers are a pretty exciting concept and we thought the best way to introduce it, maybe, would be with a Graffiti Arts Festival because everybody thinks about graffiti art painted on the sides of containers," Ron Sturgeon, owner of Ron Sturgeon Real Estate, said.

'We wanted to have enough graffiti artist to get good quality. So, each artist was paid $1,000. We had 21 applicants from as far away as Spain".

"The cool thing about the Graffiti Arts Festival is that all the proceeds benefit SPCA," Sturgeon added.

"I've never seen a concept like this with the whole plaza being built out of warehouses. So, I thought it was a cool concept. You know, being accepted and invited out here was awesome," artist Marcos Conde said.

"There's a lot of animals in need of new homes. So, we're very happy to be able to help them find new homes and hopefully help the SPCA to be able to save more animals," Kay said.