× The ‘penis facial’ is just one of several creepy beauty treatments used by celebrities

If you’re looking to try some of the latest beauty trends of the stars, well, you might think twice.

According to the New York Post, the “penis facial” is just one of several beauty treatments reportedly used by Sandra Bullock and Cate Blanchett.

What’s a penis facial? Glad you asked.

Georgia Louise in New York offer’s the treatment called The Hollywood EGF Facial for $650. According to their website, “EGF is derived from the progenitor cells of the human fibroblast taken from Korean newborn baby foreskin – which helps to generate collagen and elastin.”

Two scoops of none of that, please.

Not keen on having foreskin cells from Korean babies slathered on your face? Don’t worry, there are other “options”.

The NY Post reports other trends include “vampire facial” where a cream is derived from your own blood cells, and using placenta as an ingredient in treatments.

Or, you know, you could just stick to cucumbers on the eyes and maybe a nightly face cream. But whatever works for you.