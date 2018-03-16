Irving police enforces blood over breath test for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - St. Patrick's Day is tomorrow and for many of you, the celebration starts today. Well, the Irving Police Department is warning people about drinking and driving. The department is turning it up a notch and enforcing blood test instead of breath test.​

Irving PD will start doing this tonight and all day tomorrow. Officers will have signed warrants in order to get a sample from anyone who refuses the blood test.

They're encouraging everyone to 'plan while you can' to avoid consequences of getting behind the wheel after you've had too much to drink.