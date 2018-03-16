Instacart will bring the Saint Patrick`s Day party to YOU!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- This Saint Patrick`s Day, there`s a company trying to bring the party to you!

Instacart, a delivery service, will show up at your door with booze... and everything else on your list.

They will stop by Kroger, Whole Foods, Wine & More, Costco, or Sam`s Club... no membership needed! (A few other places too.)

However, you`ll need your ID if you`re getting alcohol.

They`ll hand pick all the other green things for you too. Avocados, a shamrock table cloth, whatever you need. Just in case you didn`t realize that Saint Patrick`s Day is this Saturday.