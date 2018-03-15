U.S. Senate candidate wants to raise money to give guns to the homeless

MICHIGAN — A libertarian candidate for the U.S. Senate wants the homeless to start packing heat.

Brian Ellison, who’s running for the U.S. Senate in Michigan, wants to raise money to buy 20 shotguns for homeless individuals, according to Michigan Public Radio.

Ellison says the campaign is intended to arm the homeless for their own protection, telling WUOM “Not only are the homeless constantly under threat from would-be criminals, but they are also under threat from governments at various levels that criminalize activities that homeless people rely on for survival.”

But he doesn’t think they will pose a threat. Ellison reasons that he carries a gun all the time and is not a danger to anyone, so why would the homeless?

He does hope the idea will bring attention to the high rates of violent crime against the homeless, and of course, also to his campaign.

“I think the homeless would use their weapons to protect themselves from being victims of violent crimes” says Ellison. He also doesn’t think they’d use the firearms against police who might be asking them to move.

Ellison is running against incumbent U.S. Senator, Democrat Debbie Stabenow as well as three other Republican challengers.