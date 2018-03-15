Travel Fix: Why you should visit Africa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Africa may not be the most popular travel destination for many, but Drew Binsky says there are a few reasons you should add it to your list of places to go.

The first thing that might spark your interest: beaches!

"Zanzibar is in Tanzania and it's got incredible beaches. You know, crystal clear blue water, scuba diving. During low tide, the sea goes way out and you can walk all the way. It's like up to your ankles for like half a mile and you can just walk all the way out there. There's fish swimming everywhere," Drew told NewsFix.

Then, of course, there's the wildlife.

"You've got every single kind of landscape you can imagine; deserts and wildlife everywhere. Wildlife is a really cool thing in Africa because many of the animals there you just can't see elsewhere in the world; elephants, tigers, cheetahs, hippos. These types of animals are only in certain regions," he said.

There are 54 countries in Africa, but Drew says you'll have a few obstacles if you try to see them all.

"It's not so easy to travel there for many reasons. First and foremost: visas," he said. "Sometimes countries like Libya, for example, could take months to hear back."

"Secondly; flights. It's expensive to get there. There's not that many airlines that fly into certain destinations," he continued. "Also, Africa, believe it or not, is extremely expensive. I know I'm generalizing when I say, 'Africa.' The majority of the countries that I've been to in Africa, which is about 20. It's the most expensive place in the world".

Though Africa isn't exactly light on your wallet, Drew says you can solve a lot of your own problems by just making a friend.

"That's like my biggest travel tip: if you get a local to take you around, then they're good at negotiating and they can speak the language and everything. Before you consider going to Africa, I would get in touch with a friend of a friend or a tourism company or someone on the ground that knows you're coming and can pick you up in their car, because that would save you a lot of money. They could take you around. That's huge."

So plan ahead and get out there and see the world!

