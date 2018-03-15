Dallas police release photo of suspect accused of sex act at Cityplace Target

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Take a look at this man in the video above. He's wanted for committing a sex act about 1:00 p.m. on March 5 at the Cityplace Target store off of North Haskell Avenue in Dallas.

Someone saw the man exposing himself and masturbating near the books and magazine sections at the retail store. When confronted, the suspect left the store.

If you recognize him or have any information about the suspect, you're asked to call Dallas Police Detective Alan Holmes at 214-671-3637.