CRESSON, TEXAS — Fire crews in Hood County and from as far away as Fort Worth are battling an explosion and possible chemical fire.

It happened at Tri-Chem Industries in Cresson.

The Hood County Sheriff’s office says one person was severely burned and another is missing.

So far, there’s no word on what caused the explosion.

We’ll have the latest through the day on CW33.com and on NewsFix at 5PM and 9PM on CW33.