‘Grandma Stinker’ charged with drug dealing after receiving marijuana shipment from son

AURORA, Ind. – An Indiana woman is facing charges after her son allegedly sent her drugs in the mail.

Police told WXIX they began investigating after a report that 58-year-old Debra Ferguson was receiving shipments of marijuana in the mail on a regular basis from her son, Eric Anderson, who lives in California.

Officers told the Cincinnati station that a package containing 720 grams of marijuana was sent to Ferguson’s home in Aurora, addressed to “Grandma Stinker.”

After obtaining a search warrant, “officers discovered numerous narcotic prescription medications packaged for delivery along with multiple packages of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, packaging supplies, cell phones and an undisclosed amount of cash,” Aurora Police Chief Josh Daugherty told WXIX.

Ferguson has been charged with dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, corrupt business influence, conspiracy to deal marijuana, dealing in marijuana, dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic, and maintaining common nuisance.

A warrant has been issued for Anderson on charges of corrupt business influence, conspiracy to deal marijuana, and dealing in marijuana.