Fin the horse spends his morning visiting kids at Dallas hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- How are you feeling? That’s the typical question children at Texas Scottish Rite Hospital are asked.

However, Thursday they were asked a new question. “Have you ever seen a horse up close?” Nicole Foster, owner of Foster Farm South brought the biggest horse she could find to spread a little cheer to the children.

Gail Kirkland, with Big D Charity Horse Show, says most of them have never seen a horse. “This is sometimes a once in a lifetime occasion.”

A lot of the children ventured outside to see, pet, or take a picture with Fin. Foster says, “Not all of them want to come up and pet the horse because they are big animals, so I get it.”

Fun fact: Fin is actually really good at taking selfies.

“Their faces light up, Fin’s whole demeanor changes.” Kirkland says, “When you are in a hospital environment, you don’t get to see or smell outside, and you think, I’m never getting out of here. And, to be able to go outside and meet and see other people, and oh gosh, to be able to touch a horse. To have a new smell, yes absolutely, it’s therapeutic.”

If the new question is: when can I see Fin again?

Well, the answer is the end of April, for the Big D Charity Horse Show in Fort Worth.

Big D Charity Horse Show provides funds for the hospital, last year they raised over $435,000 for metroplex charities.