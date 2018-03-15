Federal judge dismisses ‘Clock Boy’ case against Irving ISD and city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING - For the second time, a federal judge has dismissed the Ahmed 'Clock Boy' Mohamed case. The case made headlines back in 2015.

Ahmed's father attempted to sue the City of Irving and the Irving Independent School District for arresting his son after Ahmed took a homemade clock to school. The staff thought the clock may be a bomb.

Wednesday, a Texas judge threw out the case, saying there was no evidence of racial or religious discrimination.

The judge also ordered the family to cover all of the costs of the lawsuit.