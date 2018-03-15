Donald Trump Jr. may be headed for divorce

NEW YORK, NY–While President Trump deals with a revolving door of staff at the White House and reports about his involvement with Stormy Daniels, there may be some Trump family drama back in New York.

Page Six has the headline: “Donald Trump Junior and wife headed for divorce, friends say.”

Page six quotes one source as saying “the couple had hoped to stay together during the president`s time in office, but it is getting harder to resolve their issues. He`s never there.’

There’s some truth to that. Just this week, Don Jr. was in Pennsylvania campaigning for a Republican in a congressional election.

And he’s been dodging questions about his dad’s problems but he hasn’t spoken about his personal life.

Just last month, Vanessa Trump was hospitalized after opening an envelope that contained white powder. It turned out to be harmless but it was still a scare.

Don Jr. and Vanessa have been married since 2005 and they have 5 kids. For the kids’ sake, let’s hope they can keep it civil.