Did Katy Perry just #MeToo an American Idol contestant?

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Katy Perry may have kissed a girl and liked it, but the 19-year old she stole a kiss from on American Idol didn’t really appreciate Perry’s move. And neither did social media.

It all started when the contestant – Benjamin Glaze – mentioned he’d never been kissed (relevant part begins at :20).

Glaze told the New York Times the experience left him feeling “uncomfortable.” And in the era of #MeToo, many on social media viewed what Perry did as sexual assault.

Why is it not considered sexual harassment for Katy Perry to kiss a contestant who did not ask for it. There is a double standard here with liberals yet again! #MeToo — Lori Hendry (@Lrihendry) March 15, 2018

Imagine if a 33 year-old male artist tricked a 19 year-old female auditioner into a kiss like Katy Perry just did with that teenage guy. Would we all think it was cute? #AmericanIdol — Craig M. Tiede (@craigmtd) March 12, 2018

The other thing you see in the Katy Perry story is how chastity is treated like a joke by our stupid culture. Why should it be weird or shocking that the guy hadn't kissed anyone? We're so ridiculous that we literally laugh at modesty and self-restraint. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 15, 2018

Despite the backlash, Glaze has since posted that he did not feel sexually harassed. But – this day in age – when people are losing jobs left and right for sexual harassment and assault, it’s probably not the best move.