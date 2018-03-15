Did Katy Perry just #MeToo an American Idol contestant?

LOS ANGELES, CA -- Katy Perry may have kissed a girl and liked it, but the 19-year old she stole a kiss from on American Idol didn’t really appreciate Perry’s move. And neither did social media.
It all started when the contestant – Benjamin Glaze – mentioned he’d never been kissed (relevant part begins at :20).
Glaze told the New York Times the experience left him feeling “uncomfortable.” And in the era of #MeToo, many on social media viewed what Perry did as sexual assault.
Despite the backlash, Glaze has since posted that he did not feel sexually harassed. But – this day in age – when people are losing jobs left and right for sexual harassment and assault, it’s probably not the best move.