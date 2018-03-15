Dallas announces grand marshal for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Get your Green on! St. Patrick’s Day is this Saturday, and according to the National Retail Federation, Americans will spend around 5.9 billion dollars for the holiday, the most ever.

That’s a lot of green beer, and a lot of it will be poured down in Dallas on Greenville Avenue for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“This is the best day in Dallas,” said Kevin Vela, the chairman of the board for the Greenville Avenue Area Business Association. “A lot of people come not only from inside the city but outside the city so it’s a fantastic opportunity for us to show everyone who Dallas really is.”

And this year the parade with have an extra Texas flair, with Dallas native and actor Burton Gilliam as the Grand Marshal, who’s best known for his role in the classic comedy: “Blazing Saddles”

“Well let me tell you, it ain’t like being the man of the year, but it is like being the man of the day,” Gilliam laughed. “I’m just so proud that they asked me to do it.”

Of course, CW33 is also one of your official parade sponsors and we’ll be out there with our float so keep an eye out for the crew!

Oh, and for the Cowboys sake, somebody keep an eye on Ezekiel Elliott, too. We don’t need a repeat of last year’s parade.