Company offers to upload your brain to the cloud, just one catch

A start up company is giving people the chance to digitally preserve their memories FOREVER! Woo hoo! There’s just one catch, though. The brain must be fresh and therefore… may the donor rest in peace like, immediately. Because the digital uploading of your brain is 100% fatal and the company, Nectome, has to kill you first.

Nectome cofounder Robert McIntyre will describe next week at a conference the technology used in the high-tech embalming process used in preserving brains, according to MIT Technology Review. Then, he’ll throw the business pitch made on the Nectome website, “What if we told you we could back up your mind?”

The company website says right now, they are able to preserve the connectomes of animal brains and, with continued research, are progressing to human brains for memory storage.

“Our mission is to preserve your brain well enough to keep all its memories intact: from that great chapter of your favorite book to the feeling of cold winter air, baking an apple pie, or having dinner with your friends and family.”

It sounds so sweet.

The company plans to focus on those with terminal illnesses. So far, they have a waiting list of about 25 people who’ve each paid the $10,000 deposit required for having their minds uploaded to the cloud. The good news is it’s 100% refundable if you change your mind.

But what if you change your mind and they don’t get the message??

Would you want someone to have access to ALL of your memories?