Baylor football players suspended for sexual assault

WACO - Baylor University's football program is making news once again for sexual assault allegations. According to ESPN, the Bears' team coach, Matt Rhule, confirmed during a news conference Wednesday that four players have been suspended from the team, with three of those players being accused of sexual assault.

Red shirt freshmen John Arthur, Justin Harris, and Tre'von Lewis and sophomore Eric Ogor will not participate in Baylor's spring football practice.

A Baylor spokesperson confirmed there were allegations against three suspended players while the fourth was suspended for an issue not related to sexual violence. No specification was given for which three of the four players were suspended for the sex assault allegations, which were first made in November by women at the university. Since the alleged incident, the three accused players were separated.

The investigation continues; no further details have been released.