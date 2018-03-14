Ruff Life: Basie’s lost a leg, but she’s ready to run right into her forever home!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Basie may be one leg down, but you'll still need your energy to keep up with this girl!

"She had a severely broke hip and leg when she came into the program and it had to be amputated," said Victoria Mitchell from Dallas Pets Alive!. "But now she's fully healed from all of those issues, her foster mom and dad have taken really good care of her, and now she's just looking for that forever home."

Basie's been through a lot and she's got a heart of gold!

She loves kicking it with kids and other dogs, so if you need help making friends, Basie's got your back!

"Basie loves playing fetch, getting cuddles from her foster mom and foster dad, and she's very energetic," Mitchell said.

If you want to hang outside and can spare some belly rubs, come holla at ya girl!

Catch her if you can!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.