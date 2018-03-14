Denton County Sheriff’s officer arrested for soliciting sex from minor

TARRANT COUNTY – A Denton County Sheriff’s deputy has been arrested and fired amid accusations of soliciting sex from a minor.

Patrol Sergeant Weston Jordan was arrested Tuesday in Tarrant County, charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor, a second degree felony. Jordan has been terminated by DCSO and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail.

Denton County Sheriff Tracy Murphree released this statement in reaction to Jordan’s arrest:

“I am shocked and ashamed by the arrest of one of our own for such a horrible crime. Criminal actions by those sworn to serve and protect will not be tolerated. He has brought dishonor to his profession and to this office. He has been terminated and we are cooperating fully with the Investigation. I am thankful that Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Wayburn and his Office and DPS conducted this investigation and was able to get a predator off the street.”

No further details of the arrest have been released.