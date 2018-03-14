Dallas firefighter Brian McDaniel’s body returns to Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - The body of the Dallas firefighter Brian McDaniel, killed in New York's helicopter crash is back home here in Dallas.

The 26-year-old was one of five passengers who died in that crash. The incident happened Sunday when a helicopter went down in the East River. The plane carrying McDaniel's body arrived yesterday afternoon at DFW International Airport. It was greeted with a water cannon salute in his honor.

Several of McDaniel's fellow firefighter friends took his body in a procession to the funeral home. Officials are investigating the exact cause of the crash.