Dallas family files lawsuit over NY chopper crash

DALLAS--Tuesday night, fallen firefighter Brian McDaniel's body was brought home.

He was one of the five passengers killed after a helicopter crashed into the East River in New York.

While McDaniel's family and fellow firefighter friends are making funeral arrangements, the family of another victim, Dallas journalist Trevor Cadigan, is filing a lawsuit against Liberty Helicopters.

In the lawsuit, the Cadigan family says the harness used in the open-door flight was a death trap and the aircraft's inflatable floats didn't keep it from flipping over and sinking.

So far, Liberty Helicopters has not responded to the suit.