‘The Navigation Bandit’: Up to $10,000 reward offered for helping FBI find serial bank robber in DFW

DALLAS – FBI agents in Dallas are searching for a serial bank robber and they’re willing to pay for help. Dubbed the ‘The Navigation Bandit,’ he’s managed to rob five BBVA Compass Banks — four in Dallas and one in Garland.

The Dallas FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, working with Dallas and Garland police in the search, has joined with Crime Stoppers of North Texas in offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that helps identify the man.

In each robbery, ‘The Navigation Bandit’ gives to tellers a note demanding money. He has left each location on foot, with undisclosed amounts of money.

Banks robbed by The Navigation Bandit:

February 7 – BBVA Compass Bank – 9090 Skillman Street, Dallas, Texas

February 21– BBVA Compass Bank – 3939 St. Francis Street, Dallas, Texas

March 8 – BBVA Compass Bank – 1134 N Buckner Boulevard, Dallas, Texas

March 9 – BBVA Compass Bank – 111 N. Glenbrook Drive, Garland, Texas

March 12 – BBVA Compass Bank – 14852 Preston Road, Dallas, Texas

Security video below shows the man during a February 21 robbery at the Compass Bank at 3939 St. Francis Street. The suspect is described as a 25 to 27-year-old Latin male, 5’6″-5’7″ tall, weighing 160 lbs.

He’s a clever one, too — seen in the video robbing the bank, then changing clothes before going into a nearby store.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Dallas Field Office of the FBI at 972-559-5000 or Detective Carcone the Dallas Police Department Robbery Unit at 214-412-8474.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment. You can remain anonymous by calling 214-373-TIPS. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at tips.fbi.gov.