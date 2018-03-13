Stormy’s story reveals importance of notaries public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORNEY -- The Trump presidency has given us all a crash course in many legal topics, and his alleged affair with adult-film actress Stormy Daniels is no different.

Daniels signed a non-disclosure agreement in October 2016 which she says was to keep her quiet about her tryst with Trump, but the notary public--who is in Texas as Daniels owns a home in Forney--only stamped the document and failed to also sign and date it as required. Trump also did not sign the document, so Daniels' attorney says it should be voided and she should be allowed to speak about the matter.

So, why is a notary public necessary, anyway? If our phones can verify who we are from our thumbprints and facial recognition, do we really need an actual person to do that?

Yes, because the best fraud protection is still having a person prove his or her identity in person to a licensed third-party witness. Notaries public verify the identity of people who sign documents and make sure they understand what they are signing, and might also keep a copy of a document after it is signed so one party can't change something afterward. In Texas, anyone over the age of 18 with a mostly-clean criminal record can become a notary with relative ease, and can earn commission payments for each notarial act he or she completes.