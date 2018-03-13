‘Round the corner and into the pothole

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--You just get through a busy intersection and there it is: the pothole that you just can't avoid. And we have a lot of 'em around Dallas.

"I feel 'em in my back," Danny Yang said. "I feel 'em in my car."

This one's on Inwood just as you cross Maple Avenue.

But if you think our potholes are bad around here, Danny knows a place where they're worse!

"They're not as bad as when I lived in Houston.

Sorry, H-town. But ours are bad enough. And Danny has a message for the city.

"I hope you're working on 'em."

