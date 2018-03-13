Man arrested for burglary near Dallas gas leak area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - This man is behind bars this morning after police found him stealing from a vacant home in one of the neighborhoods evacuated due to Atmos Energy gas leak repairs.

The incident happened Sunday evening in the 3500 block of Durango Street. Officers say the suspect did not have permission to be at the home and was stealing the victim's property. Jose Torres-Gonzalez was arrested for burglary of a building. He is currently at the Dallas County Jail with bond set at $50 ,000.

Torres-Gonzalez is also being held for immigration.

Atmos Energy is warning homeowners of imposters pretending to be Atmos workers.