‘Love, Simon’ cast greets Dallas fans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The director and cast of Love, Simon made a special stop in Dallas to greet fans ahead of the film's premiere. The movie is about a teenage boy's struggle with falling in love and coming out to his family and friends.

Our Laila Muhammad co-hosted the question and answer party at Ferris Wheelers Backyard & BBQ in Dallas. Many people in the audience had the opportunity to watch an early screening of the movie; we asked them what they thought about the film.

"I think this movie hits everything that's perfect about a movie.It's funny, there`s humor, there`s parts where you're going to cry, there`s so much you can relate to, so it has everything in it," one person said.

The movie is directed by Greg Berlanti and stars Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, Miles Heizer, Keiynan Lonsdale, and Jennifer Garner.

Love, Simon hits theaters nationwide this Friday. You can catch our one-on-one interviews with the cast and director this Friday on morning dose.