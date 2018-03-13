Dallas Hope Charities upholds mission of feeding hundreds of homeless every day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Each week we shed some light on the people and organizations in North Texas that are evoking positive change and giving people in need a little hope.

On today's Morning Hope, we take a look at the impact Dallas Hope Charities has on the less fortunate.

Dallas Hope Charities feeds the homeless throughout the week. On Mondays, they can serve up to 200 people and on Saturday mornings volunteers prep a diner style meal for as much as 400.

They also offer pantry services, so that at the end of each lunch, people can go home with a bag of groceries to help them get through their week. This is all part of the organizations mission.

"They come here and feel respected and appreciated and treated like they are regular citizens." says Jason Vallejo of Dallas Hope Charities. "It's the great commission. Jesus called us to go out and feed the homeless and feed the orphans an that's what we're doing."

No detail goes overlooked, patrons can even get their hair trimmed after they filled their bellies.