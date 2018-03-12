Popular sitcom ‘Black-ish’ shelved over ‘creative differences’

LOS ANGELES, CA– An episode of the popular sitcom Black-ish will not make air, at least for the time being, after a clash between ABC and Executive Producer Kenya Barris.

The episode titled ‘Please Baby Please’ was set to air on Tuesday, February 27. ABC announced that it would replace it with a re-run just five days before.

Now the networks says it’s been pulled indefinitely. That’s definitely what you call being black-listed. Executive Producer Kenya Barris released a statement that said in part: “Given our creative differences, neither ABC nor I were happy with the direction of the episode and mutually agreed not to air it”.

Apparently the show would’ve touched on the current climate surrounding the NFL and kneeling during the national anthem. This is shocking news considering it isn’t uncommon for the show to touch on racy issues.

Past episodes have discussed things like Trump’s presidency, police brutality and even the n-word.

Some think this has more to do with the partnership between the NFL and ABC. Predictably, Black-ish fans are not happy about it.

We’ve gotten Black-ish episodes about the n-word and mass incarceration, but ABC won’t air an episode about National Anthem protests because of “creative differences.” This is interesting, and by interesting, I mean worrying. https://t.co/kbAQEjRaeO — Evette Dionne (@freeblackgirl) March 11, 2018

Let it be known, this isn’t the first time a show has been scrapped because of a race issue that was brought up. Even Seinfield has a lost episode! Writers attempted to tackle race in an episode but it was quickly rejected by NBC because of the all white cast.

As for Black-ish, the show must go on! The rest of the season will air as anticipated.

Who knows? Maybe 20 years from now, we’ll finally get to see what all the fuss was all about.