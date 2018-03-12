Local company has a new way to embrace March Madness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLANO — It’s that time of year again, when March Madness takes over! But for businesses the it can mean big losses. According to WalletHub, the NCAA Tourney cost businesses $6.3 billion last year thanks to the drop in productivity.

Yeah filling out those brackets and watching TV means a lot of lost time. Not to mention all that paper and toner for the brackets! That ain’t free! But while some bosses try to force a basketball blackout, one local company is going the exact opposite and celebrating the madness.

“One of our core values is fun, we’re a performance culture that feels like family,” said Andy Tuttle, branch manager and owner of the Tuttle Group at Fairway Mortgage. “So this is one of the ways we live up to that value is to embrace good opportunities to celebrate together.”

And even with all the decorations, snacks, brackets and games on TV the team over at the Tuttle Group actually ups the productivity during the tournament.

“They love this time, our competitive spirit gets engaged, they perform better, so we see the opposite effect as most companies,” Tuttle said.

But you’ve got to be in the right place in order for a party to fire up your team.

“When they don’t have clear metrics and job descriptions and tasks then stuff like this does distract, because then they just lose time and then the results don’t get there,” said Tuttle. “Get better on how you tracks your results for your team and how you communicate to them and that gives you the freedom to get a little crazy and have a little silly fun.”

So hopefully enough companies are on board to make March fun, but for the rest of you out there, just practice minimizing the games when your boss walks by!