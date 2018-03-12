Did OJ Simpson confess in TV interview?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did OJ Simpson confess??

That's the question that was still trending on Twitter the morning after the bombshell OJ Simpson interview FOX aired after recording it 12 years ago.

In the interview, Simpson describes in detail how he would have killed his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman, who were both murdered in June 1994.

The interview was based after the book attributed to Simpson, titled If I Did It. But what stuck out to people was the fact that Simpson said, hypothetically, someone named 'Charlie' would have joined him during the crime. When simpson says 'this guy,' he's referring to Ron Goldman.

"I think Charlie had followed this guy in, wanted to make sure he was no problem. And he brought the knife. As things got heated, I just remember Nicole fell and hurt herself. And this guy kinda got into a karate thing, and I said, 'Well, you think you can kick my ***?' I remember I grabbed the knife. I do remember that portion, taking the knife from Charlie, and to be honest after that, I don't remember, except I'm standing there and there's all kinda stuff around." - OJ Simpson

Many people wondered, who is this 'Charlie' character supposed to be? Well, we may have an answer.

Last night, we spoke with OJ Simpson's former manager, Norman Pardo. Pardo worked with Simpson for years and heavily researched his past. Pardo said, in the months before the murder, Simpson became friends with a man named Glen Rogers. Rogers would later wind up on death row for a series of murders he committed across the country. In fact, Rogers is the only other person the Los Angeles police ever identified as an alternative suspect to Simpson in these deaths. Pardo said Simpson referred to Rogers as 'Charles' for the interview.

"It wasn't Charles; it was one of his other partners. OJ would have been there, cause it's just the way he is, like Vegas. He didn't have to go in the Vegas room; just let the other people go in, but that's not OJ's way. He has to be there to see what he's doing. So he would have been there, with his partner," Pardo said. "OJ and his partner hired someone, and when things went wrong, OJ stepped in and I think that's how OJ got cut himself. But Nicole, I don't think they ever expected to come out of the house. They expected the other guy to come up; they were gonna take care of business, it'd have been over. But she came out at the wrong time."

Pardo believes Nicole Brown Simpson was never the target; only Ron Goldman was, due to personal financial reasons. We also spoke with Ryan Kerns, a legal analyst who's followed the Simpson case for years and has been at some of his hearings.

Kerns said Pardo's explanation of a second suspect at the scene actually fills in some of the inconsistencies regarding the evidence in the murder case.

OJ Simpson was acquitted for the murders of Nicole Brown-Simpson and Ron Goldman, so he cannot be tried again. But, if evidence links Glen Rogers to the crime, he could face charges -- although Kerns says that's unlikely.

Pardo also claims Simpson did not actually author If I Did It. He said the book was ghost written with info from the trial, and the publisher arranged a deal with FOX to do the interview -- a deal that reportedly included $600,000 for Simpson if he didn't dispute that he didn't write the book.