Remembering two young Dallas natives killed in New York helicopter crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- Sunday’s helicopter crash in New York is breaking hearts in Dallas.

Two of the five passengers who died are Texas natives.

26-year-old Brian McDaniel was a Dallas Fire-Rescue officer, he was with fire station 36 for nearly 2 years.

He was single, with no kids. The department says they are going to be there for his mom, dad and older brother.

A former teacher of McDaniel says he kept in contact. Andrew Vidales, a teacher at Bishop Lunch High School in Dallas says, “When he became a firefighter, he was actually studying to be a paramedic with the fire department, so truly a joyful moment when we went to his graduation.”

The other Dallas native who died in the crash, Trevor Cadigan, was also 26-years-old, and went to the same high school school as McDaniel.

Michele Longoria, another teacher at Bishop Lynch High School says, "We are all hurting very much."

Cadigan recently moved from Dallas to New York, taking a job as a video journalist, living his dream.

Cadigan was once an intern at WFAA, where his dad, Jerry is a long time employee.

Longoria says he made so many people proud. “Because I worked so closely with Trevor, I kept in touch with him quite a bit, and I was very proud of him. So, it’s a hard feeling because I loved him. I loved him very much.”

There is a Gofundme page set up to help the Cadigan family pay for travel and memorial expenses, you can donate here.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Did you witness the helicopter crash in the East River in NYC? Do you have video, photos? Please contact NTSB; witness@ntsb.gov — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 12, 2018

However, the pilot told investigators it may have been caused by a passenger’s piece of luggage hitting the emergency fuel shutoff button.

Helicopter that crashed in the East River, New York City, taken in tow by U.S. Army Corps of Engineers vessel Driftmaster. The NTSB is having the helicopter taken to a secure facility for further examination. pic.twitter.com/BQds0NSKiH — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 12, 2018

NTSB Go Team gathers information on scene in New York City while awaiting salvage of the helicopter that crashed in the East River, New York, March 11, 2018 pic.twitter.com/ySmnPhoATC — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 12, 2018