Colorado looks at Tesla co-founder’s modern day underground railroad idea

FORT COLLINS, CO-- Not having a car can make it incredible difficult to get around, but Tesla Co-Founder Elon Musk wants to do something about it.

Right now, Colorado transportation officials are looking at possibly creating a Hyperloop to aid with traffic issues.

Musk's idea is a levitating transit pod that can go as fast as 700 miles per hour. It works, quite frankly, like an underground railroad. However, this definitely isn't anything like the one Harriet Tubman used.

Better video coming soon, but it would look a bit like this: pic.twitter.com/C0iJPi8b4U — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2018

It's made especially for those who use public transportation most.

Car owners shouldn't worry, though. This system could still move your car, too. Musk said in a tweet: "Will still transport cars, but only after all personalized mass transit needs are met. It's a matter of courtesy and fairness."

Will still transport cars, but only after all personalized mass transit needs are met. It’s a matter of courtesy & fairness. If someone can’t afford a car, they should go first. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 9, 2018

This is no cheap thrill. State officials say this system would cost about $24 billion.

While it seems like a futuristic fantasy, Musk clearly has tunnel vision. So, this could actually happen sooner than you think. After all, he did create the world's largest rocket launched into Space with a Tesla inside.

Who knows what's next? Maybe flying cars.

The hyperloop sounds like a cool idea, but Texans may be weary. Could we handle anymore construction?