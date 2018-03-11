UTA falls short, but TCU earns first NCAA Tourney bid since 1998

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, TX — March Madness is taking over DFW! This year, Big D will finally get in on the action with the AAC hosting first and second round games on Thursday and Saturday.

But would any local teams be repping the area? The UT Arlington Mustangs were trying to lock up a spot in the tourney at the Sun Belt Conference Championship, and UTA fans packed the Grease Monkey to cheer their team on.

It’s been ten years since UTA made the NCAA Tournament, which is their only appearance in school history. Fans here in Arlington were hoping to see them punch that historic second trip to the Big Dance, but the party turned sour as Georgia State rode a huge second half to a 74-61 win over UTA, ending any hopes of a Mustangs March.

But it wasn’t all bad news for local teams. The TCU Horned Frogs earned their first bid to the tourney since 1998.

They landed a six-seed and will travel to Detroit on Friday to play either Arizona State or Syracuse, whichever team wins their play-in game.

So DFW will help kick off the tourney and TCU will look to keep North Texas cheering. And hey, if they go on a run, they won’t have that far a drive to the Final Four in San Antonio!