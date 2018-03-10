Three dead after California hostage situation at veteran’s home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOUNTVILLE, CA-After hour’s long standoff between police and a gunman, we now know a little more about what happened in this Yountville, California veteran's home.

Cops say they forced their way into the room where the gunman, Albert Wong barricaded himself and three staff members around 6p.m. on Friday.

Christine Loeber, the Executive Director, Dr. Jen Golick, a therapist, Dr. Jennifer Gonzalez, a psychologist and the gunman were all found dead.

The Pathway Home helps vets who suffer from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. It's reported that Wong left the program two weeks ago.

"There was a going away party for a couple of the staff who were leaving today, today was their last day. They were having cake and toasting and all that and apparently he just walked in with this rifle," said Larry Kamer, whose wife works at the facility.

In a tweet, President Trump shared his condolences saying "we are deeply saddened by the tragic situation in Yountville and mourn the loss of three incredible women who cared for our veterans.”