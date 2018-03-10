GRAND PRAIRIE -- It was "come one, come all" at Lone Star Park for national anthem auditions on Wednesday. The chosen ones will perform during Lone Star Park's thoroughbred season - which kicks off April 19.
National anthem auditions take center stage at Lone Star Park
