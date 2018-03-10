Man arrested for trying to sneak into jail with fake ID, then booked into same facility

LOS ANGELES – A man was arrested this week after authorities say he tried to get into a Los Angeles County jail facility with a fake ID and several weapons.

The incident occurred Tuesday at the jail system at 450 Bauchet Street in downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Greg Baghoomian, 28, entered the lobby of the Inmate Reception Center and quickly flashed a badge in an attempt enter the facility, according to the sheriff’s department.

When deputies stopped him to check his credentials, Baghoomian ran out of the building toward the L.A. County Men’s Central Jail facility across the street.

Deputies notified officials at the Men’s Central Jail and they detained Baghoomian, the news release stated.

Baghoomian, who authorities say had a large fixed blade knife, two Taser devices, gloves and a false FBI credential, was arrested on suspicion of bringing a deadly weapon inside a jail facility and impersonating a peace officer.

Baghoomian was booked at the Inmate Reception Center, which is the same place tried to sneak into.

Anyone with information about Baghoomian was asked to contact the Men’s Central Jail at 213-974-4921. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).