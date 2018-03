Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE COLONY- He shoots, he scores! Scott from Dallas was the CW33 and Nebraska Furniture Mart "Hot Shot Challenge" winner after outscoring everyone else.

The event was "refereed" by Newsfix News Director, Steve Simon. You may know him better from his commentary on Simon Says.

Participants spent shooting basketballs and competing against each other to take home the grand prize: a LG 55 inch 4K HDTV!

The day was made extra special with visits from CW characters like The Flash.