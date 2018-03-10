Dallas Arboretum offers Pokémon Go type game for children’s garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX-- It's time to let your kids get down and dirty! Well, in the gardens, that is.

Now, they can do so while also using their favorite modern technology at the Dallas Arboretum. The new app, launched today, called Agents of Discovery. It was created for elementary and middle school students.

"Mobile devices are just incorporated into all aspects of our society right now and kids love to use them. We've found that, to be able to come down to their level and use this, we'll really engage them in our gallery experience," Kelsey Carter with Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden said.

The organization customizes the app with challenges to give a variety of experiences throughout the seasons.

"We can adapt it to what we want kids to focus on here in the garden," Carter said.

The best part? It's totally free to download and it won't even run up your phone bill!

"This app does not need to use your data to be able to play throughout. It's run by your GPS," Carter said.

Experts often suggest kids limiting screen time and spending more time outside. This seems to be the best of both worlds.