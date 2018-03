Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEDO--Things went from freaky to frightening late Thursday night after two men were shot and killed at the Temptations Cabaret nightclub in Aledo.

Tarrant County Sheriff's investigators believe the shooter is the boyfriend of an employee, Alexis Burgess.

He was later identified as Treveon Wilson.

Both Wilson and Burgess were taken into custody on charges of capital murder.