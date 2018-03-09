The feds want you to stay away from this Mexican resort for spring break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- If you're planning to play in Playa Del Carmen this spring break, you might want to change your plans. That's because the government is warning travelers to of the amount of danger they could be facing if they go.

"We have directed u.s. government officials to not travel there at this time," State Dept. spokesperson, Heather Nauert explained. "So the takeaway for american citizens should be that you need to consider that information before making your own decision to travel to that area."

The warning comes after an explosive device was found on a tourist ferry last week. A week before that, dozens were injured when one device actually did explode on another ferry in the area.

Last summer when a U.S. traveler died in a resort-pool in Playa Del Carmen the feds warned tourists to be careful drinking the alcohol there.