Preparing for the end: Costco sells Doomsday kits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ISSAQUAH, WA -- If you think Doomsday is approaching, Costco's got you covered. Just check out the company's website. You'll find a list of emergency preparedness kits. Some, of which, can feed a family of four for up to a year.

They are all packed with things like freeze dried broccoli, green beans, corn, and instant black beans. You've got about 30 years for doomsday to come before it all goes bad.

If you don't want your nosy neighbors to know you're preparing for the apocalypse, don't worry! Costco says the food is quote "packaged discreetly for privacy".

It's not like that would matter since the package will be show stopping enough on its own weighing as much as 1,800 pounds. There's no doubt, you'll be covered if it ever comes to it, but it will certainly cost you. The prices range from $1,000 to $6,000.

While it's not quite the end of the world just yet, it may almost the end of the world for Toys 'R' Us. The bankrupt company says it's looking into shutting all its U.S. stores down as soon as next week.

It's unfortunate news for the big toy makers Hasbro and Mattel. Investors are already prepping for it as shares have dropped for both.

If toy stores are going out of business, who knows what's next?

Let's just hope it's not Chick-Fil-A or Whataburger.