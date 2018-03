Join CW33 and The Flash at Nebraska Furniture Mart for the Hot Shot Challenge!

Think you’ve got a hot shot? Come shot it off at Nebraska Furniture Mart on Saturday 3/10 from 12PM – 3PM!

You’ll get a chance to compete against The Flash to see how many baskets you can make in 60 seconds!

Prizes

Participants have a chance of winning CW33 swag and a chance at the grand prize – a 55″ LG 4K LED Ultra HDTV!

Go HERE for a complete list of rules.

33.071368 -96.866367