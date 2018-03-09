× Grand Prairie house fire connected to suspect who attempted arson at nail salon

GRAND PRAIRIE – An unidentified man was arrested for attempted arson of a nail salon on Friday morning.

Police responded to a disturbance at a nail salon at the 5100 of Magna Carta. When authorities arrived, they learned the suspect entered the salon and began to strike a female employee with a handgun. He also attempted to set the salon on fire.

Thankfully, a witness with a concealed handgun license intervened by detaining the suspect at gunpoint until officers arrived.

While this incident was occurring, the Grand Prairie Fire Department was extinguishing a house fire at the 2900 block of Hasting Drive. An unidentified deceased person was found in the home.

Police took the suspect into custody and transported the female salon employee to a local trauma center. She’s expected to be released.

Investigators determined the home was connected to the suspect.

Grand Prairie police are not currently searching for additional suspects and the community isn’t in danger.