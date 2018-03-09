Donated chairs bring dogs closer to home at Illinois animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALESBURG, IL -- A chair is still a chair even if no one is sitting there. However, to a few lucky fur babies in Illinois, a chair makes an animal shelter feel like home.

The Knox County Humane Society shared a video of dogs enjoying some cozy recliners and it's been viewed more than 16 million times.

It all started with the Buster brown. He loves to climb in the chairs behind the front desk. However, he was a bit too big to get comfy in the desk chairs.

So the shelter got him an armchair of his own. He clearly enjoyed it. That's when the shelter decided maybe his furry friends could use chairs, too!

In a Facebook post, he organization asked for small chairs to put in the kennels for the dogs who had been there the longest. It didn't take long for the support to spread like a wildfire. Dozens of people dropped off their old chairs.

Let's just say those chairs have all gone to the dogs and this time that's a good thing.

For the cat lovers, there were so many donations that the kitties got a few, too.

We should all just let sleeping dogs lie, on cushy chairs, that is.