Dallas ISD feeding kids during spring break

DALLAS - Dallas ISD will be providing free meals to students during spring break. Meals will be available to students up to 18 years-old and to special needs students up to age 21.

Early snacks will be served in the morning from 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. and lunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. to noon. Anyone who is 18 or under can show up for a free meal.

Meals will be offered throughout 25 schools all next week during Dallas ISD's spring break.

For a list of the those schools visit the Dallas ISD website.