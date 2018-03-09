Arlington man dead after officer involved shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - An Arlington man is dead this morning after he was shot by two police officers.

Arlington police were called to a house after someone called 911. When the two officers arrived to the home they knocked on the door and asked if they could come inside.

"As he made a couple of steps on the inside of the location, there was a second male that come around from the corner holding a large knife, and charged at the officer and was screaming," Arlington PD spokesperson Chris Cook said.

The officers say they saw the man holding a knife; the man started coming at them, which resulted in both officers opening fire. The man was transported to a local hospital in Arlington and was later pronounced deceased. The other people in the house were arrested and will be questioned.

Police believe drugs were involved.