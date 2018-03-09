AirCheckTexas offers no-strings financial aid for car repairs, new purchases

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- Got a run-down ride? Looking to buy a newer one? Did you know there's a government agency that would like to give you money to help with no strings attached? Seriously, it's true!

The AirCheckTexas program, run by the North Central Texas Council of Governments, aims to lessen air pollution from cars and trucks. It currently offers up to $600 for an emissions-related repair if your vehicle fails that part of a state inspection and up to $3,500 toward the purchase of a newer, cleaner-burning vehicle if your current one is at least 10 years old.

"We're trying to get the word out [to] get as many people to use that income as possible," says Robby Sprosty, the NCTCOG's Air Quality Operations Supervisor.

Since its launch in 2002, AirCheckTexas has chipped in more than $16 million for 34,503 repairs and contributed more than $107 million to help with 36,088 purchases of newer vehicles, which has pumped more than $38 million of sales tax revenue into the economy.

The program is limited to nine counties (Denton, Collin, Parker, Tarrant, Dallas, Rockwall, Kaufman, Johnson, Ellis) and there are some income restrictions, however they're fairly loose--a single-person household can make up to $36,420 and still qualify while a household of four is good up to $75,300. Right now there's about $30 million available to distribute but it must be claimed by August of 2019, then whatever's left will go back to the state. So if you think you might need or want it don't delay too long!