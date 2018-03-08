Simon Says: Above the law? You probably broke one or two today!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you ever noticed what I did during a recent stop at the supermarket?

I took a picture of an open box of muffins. It looked like someone helped themselves to a few snacks.

In another aisle, it looked like the same kind of thing with a bag of hot and spicy chips.

I’ve been seeing this kind of thing for years, even when I worked as a bag boy during high school!

It’s like there’s some secret society that feels it’s OK to eat food from the store shelf. Admit it, you’ve done it and rationalized:

“It’s not going to hurt anyone.”

“I’m entitled.”

“No one cares.”

Word to the wise: It’s stealing! No matter how you label it.

Which got me thinking…

How many of us break the law each day and just don’t care, don’t know or just don’t think it’s a big deal?

You know, do things like use someone’s Netflix password, connect to unsecured Wi-Fi, go over the speed limit, not wear a seatbelt and pee in public.

You ever open mail addressed to someone else? The feds could come after you!

I saw a book on Amazon that claims many of us break three felonies a day because federal laws are broad and vague.

Which leads me to Mr. Trump, Mr. Kushner, and Mr. Trump Jr.

I’m not saying those three broke any laws (I’ll leave that to Mr. Mueller), but don’t you think it’s possible when Russia or any other billionaire called, one of the three could have had the same attitude as the person in the supermarket:

“Who’s it going to hurt?”

“I can do this.”

“It will be fake news.”

Who knows?

But it sure feels like we’re all going to find out if the “above the law” attitude that seems to be going around everywhere made a stop in Trump Tower.

And if that’s the case, it will be just like the person who sampled that hot spicy thing during my stop at the market.

They did something illegal and bit off more than they could chew!