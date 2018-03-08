‘Please understand, we need to grieve’: Christina Morris’ mom speaks after human remains identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY-- Medical examiners confirmed skeletal remains found by a construction crew clearing brush, Wednesday morning, are those of Christina Morris. She'd been missing for over three years after vanishing from the Shops at Legacy in Plano.

Christina Morris' mom, Jonni Hare, showed up at the active scene near Black Willow Trail and Taylor Boulevard with flowers Thursday morning.

"I just want everyone to know please respect our privacy, we need time to heal,"Hare said at a Plano PD afternoon presser.

She also posted this on Facebook:

Enrique Arochi has been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping Christina. He was the last person spotted with her leaving the Shops at Legacy in Plano on the night of August 30 2014.

Cops say Christina's DNA was discovered in Arochi's car and his cell phone pinged in the Anna area after Christina went missing.

Arochi has always stuck to his story, that he's an innocent man.